Trailblazers of the Court: BSF Women's Kabaddi Team Triumphs

The BSF women's kabaddi team achieved an historic win at the Pro Kabaddi Mahakumbh National Tournament 2025 in Delhi. Formed just days prior, the team showcased remarkable skill and teamwork to claim victory. With gold medalists among their ranks, the team's future in sports looks promising.
The Border Security Force's newly formed women's kabaddi team clinched victory at the Pro Kabaddi Mahakumbh National Tournament 2025, making a strong debut just weeks after their inception.
Held in Delhi, the tournament saw participation from 16 women's teams across five states. The BSF team emerged victorious, overcoming a sports club from Sonipat, Haryana with a final score of 27-17.
Led by top raider Constable Anjali and defender Constable Khushi, the team demonstrated impressive skill and coordination. Their success reflects the BSF's commitment to promoting sports talent through recent recruitment drives.
