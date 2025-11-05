Left Menu

Trailblazers of the Court: BSF Women's Kabaddi Team Triumphs

The BSF women's kabaddi team achieved an historic win at the Pro Kabaddi Mahakumbh National Tournament 2025 in Delhi. Formed just days prior, the team showcased remarkable skill and teamwork to claim victory. With gold medalists among their ranks, the team's future in sports looks promising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:26 IST
Trailblazers of the Court: BSF Women's Kabaddi Team Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force's newly formed women's kabaddi team clinched victory at the Pro Kabaddi Mahakumbh National Tournament 2025, making a strong debut just weeks after their inception.

Held in Delhi, the tournament saw participation from 16 women's teams across five states. The BSF team emerged victorious, overcoming a sports club from Sonipat, Haryana with a final score of 27-17.

Led by top raider Constable Anjali and defender Constable Khushi, the team demonstrated impressive skill and coordination. Their success reflects the BSF's commitment to promoting sports talent through recent recruitment drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sindhidush Group Warns of Secret Nuclear Activity in Pakistan's Sindh

Sindhidush Group Warns of Secret Nuclear Activity in Pakistan's Sindh

 Pakistan
2
Karur stampede: Indescribable anguish over death of our near and dear ones, says TVK chief Vijay at party meet near Chennai.

Karur stampede: Indescribable anguish over death of our near and dear ones, ...

 India
3
Magnum's Rocky Road: Internal Turmoil and Market Ambitions

Magnum's Rocky Road: Internal Turmoil and Market Ambitions

 Global
4
(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one member commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.

(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointmen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025