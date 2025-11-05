Arshdeep Singh's Return Sparks India’s Bowling Strategy in T20 Series Against Australia

India's decision to rest left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in the first two T20Is against Australia was a strategic move, according to bowling coach Morne Morkel. The strategy aimed to explore different bowling options and consider the bigger picture, with Arshdeep making a remarkable comeback in the third match by taking three wickets.

Morkel emphasized at a press briefing that Arshdeep's experience and prowess, particularly in powerplay scenarios, is well recognized within the team. However, the current focus lies in understanding various team combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup, which sometimes involves tough selection decisions for players like Arshdeep.

The series, currently tied at 1-1, moves to a crucial fixture at Carrara Oval. Meanwhile, India's Nitish Kumar Reddy remains sidelined with injuries, affecting squad consistency. His fitness updates will determine his future involvement. As the series progresses, management seeks insights from players' performances under pressure conditions.

