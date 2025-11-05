Left Menu

Ons Jabeur: Minister of Happiness Takes Charge Amid Tennis Schedule Scrutiny

Ons Jabeur opens up about prioritizing her well-being amidst a grueling tennis schedule that has impacted her mental health. She joins other players calling for scheduling reforms. The WTA acknowledges these concerns, aiming to improve its calendar while ensuring top players' participation in major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:30 IST
Former world number two, Ons Jabeur, has decided to prioritize her own well-being, stepping away from the relentless tennis tour schedule that led to a period of depression. This comes amid increasing scrutiny of the demanding calendars faced by professional tennis players.

Dubbed the 'Minister of Happiness' for her cheerful demeanor, Jabeur paused her competitive tennis activities in July to concentrate on her health. She expressed concerns about the current tournament schedule, stating it's overwhelming and called for a reduction in events to prevent player burnout.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has acknowledged these issues, stating that athlete welfare remains a primary concern. Efforts are underway to restructure the calendar in 2024, balancing player well-being with tournament commitments, amid growing calls for change from within the tennis community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

