Ons Jabeur: Minister of Happiness Takes Charge Amid Tennis Schedule Scrutiny

Former world number two, Ons Jabeur, has decided to prioritize her own well-being, stepping away from the relentless tennis tour schedule that led to a period of depression. This comes amid increasing scrutiny of the demanding calendars faced by professional tennis players.

Dubbed the 'Minister of Happiness' for her cheerful demeanor, Jabeur paused her competitive tennis activities in July to concentrate on her health. She expressed concerns about the current tournament schedule, stating it's overwhelming and called for a reduction in events to prevent player burnout.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has acknowledged these issues, stating that athlete welfare remains a primary concern. Efforts are underway to restructure the calendar in 2024, balancing player well-being with tournament commitments, amid growing calls for change from within the tennis community.

