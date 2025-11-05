India Names 23 Probables for FIFA Qualifier Against Bangladesh

Indian men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil has unveiled a 23-player squad for their imminent clash against Bangladesh during the FIFA International Match Window.

This is part of their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round Qualifiers, with the match slated for November 18 at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

The squad will regroup in Bengaluru on November 6 and depart for Dhaka on November 15, as announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

(With inputs from agencies.)