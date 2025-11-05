Gayton McKenzie Announces R5M Bonus for Bafana Bafana, VAR Rollout

In a major boost for South African sport, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has announced that national teams will receive significant financial bonuses in recognition of their achievements and contributions to national pride. Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, the Minister revealed that Bafana Bafana, South Africa’s senior men’s national football team, will receive a R5 million bonus—the largest share of the new incentive package.

Other national teams will also benefit:

Banyana Banyana, the senior women’s football team,

Amajita, the men’s under-20 team, and

The Proteas Women, the national women’s cricket team, will each receive R1 million.

Meanwhile, the Amajimbos, South Africa’s under-17 football team currently competing in the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, will receive R500,000 in recognition of their efforts on the global stage.

A Call for National Unity and Corporate Support

Minister McKenzie urged South Africans to rally behind their national teams as they prepare for major upcoming tournaments—the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco this December and January, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

“As we look ahead to AFCON and the World Cup, my message is simple: let’s stand behind our team,” said McKenzie. “We must also be honest – part of the problem is inadequate staffing and support. I therefore call on corporate South Africa and all potential sponsors to step up. The players have done their part; now it’s our turn.”

The Minister emphasized that financial support from the private sector is critical for sustaining national team performance. He pointed to the importance of corporate sponsorship in providing infrastructure, staffing, and training resources that align with global football standards.

McKenzie also launched a nationwide fan campaign, encouraging South Africans to wear their official team jerseys every Friday in a show of unity and pride.

“Let’s fill our streets with our colours. Let’s push Bafana Bafana to lift that AFCON trophy in January. We came close last time – now it’s time to finish the job,” he said.

Strengthening the Integrity of South African Football

In a significant move to modernize and professionalize the sport, Minister McKenzie announced that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will soon be introduced in South African football—a milestone development aimed at improving fairness and transparency.

“VAR is not just about correcting referee errors – it’s about protecting the integrity of our game, restoring trust, and ensuring that South African football meets global standards,” he said.

According to the Minister, National Treasury has already approved an initial investment exceeding R20 million for the project during the current financial year. The rollout will be gradual, starting with major fixtures before expanding to all top-tier leagues.

Collaboration Between SAFA, FIFA, and IFAB

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has established a VAR Project Team led by former international referee Daniel Bennett, supported by renowned officials Victor Gomes, Jerome Damon, and Abdul Ebrahim, SAFA’s Head of Referees. This team is collaborating closely with FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to ensure that South Africa’s VAR implementation meets all global standards.

The project is being jointly overseen by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, with stringent financial governance mechanisms in place. The Minister confirmed that three independent signatories must authorise any transactions related to the VAR rollout, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“As per our agreement with Mr Bennett and the SAFA team, the ministry is managing all initial project funding until the system is fully operational. The process is being conducted with the highest level of integrity,” McKenzie explained.

The first phase of VAR installation will include testing across Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches and selected national fixtures, with a full rollout expected following infrastructure approval by 31 March 2026, coinciding with the department’s financial year-end.

A Vision for a New Era in South African Sport

Minister McKenzie’s announcement marks a new chapter in the government’s approach to athlete recognition, sports governance, and technology integration. The financial incentives for national teams underscore the state’s commitment to rewarding excellence, while the introduction of VAR reflects a broader effort to bring South African football up to par with global standards.

The Minister also highlighted the need to develop local talent pipelines, improve referee training, and enhance player welfare. He reiterated that integrity, fairness, and accountability must underpin all aspects of South African sport.

“We are not just investing in technology; we are investing in trust. We are building a system that our players, officials, and fans can believe in,” McKenzie said.

Public and Sporting Community React

The sporting community has welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm. Analysts describe the bonus package as a “morale booster” ahead of a crucial year for South African sport, while football associations view the VAR initiative as a long-awaited reform that could help curb match controversies and enhance the credibility of local competitions.

Fans on social media praised the Minister’s proactive leadership, calling the bonus initiative “a show of faith” in athletes who continue to uplift the country on the global stage. Many expressed excitement over the prospect of seeing VAR in South African stadiums for the first time—a step that places the nation alongside other leading football nations in Africa and beyond.

Minister Gayton McKenzie’s announcement combines financial reward, strategic investment, and technological reform, reflecting a holistic vision for the future of South African sport. By empowering athletes, engaging corporate sponsors, and introducing cutting-edge officiating technology, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is setting a precedent for accountability, professionalism, and national pride.

As South Africa’s national teams prepare for major tournaments in 2025 and beyond, the message is clear: support the teams, believe in their potential, and stand behind the badge. With unity, innovation, and integrity, the country aims not only to compete—but to lead—on the global sporting stage.