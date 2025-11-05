Pukhraj Singh Gill Shines with Stunning 9-Under 63 at IGPL Invitational
Pukhraj Singh Gill leads the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur with a stellar 9-under 63. He gains a four-shot lead over challenger Harendra Gupta. Notable performances include Aman Raj's 69 tied sixth and Yashas Chandra’s fifth place. Gill's flawless round marks his best performance this season, aiming to secure his maiden victory.
- Country:
- India
Pukhraj Singh Gill delivered a remarkable performance, securing the top spot at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur with an impressive 9-under 63 on the Par-72 Beldih Golf Course. His exceptional round set him four shots ahead of Harendra Gupta, who is also seeking his first IGPL win.
Yashas Chandra stood out after recovering from an early setback, scoring five birdies to finish in fifth place. While Aman Raj, leading the IGPL Order of Merit, shot a 69 to tie for sixth, sharing the spot with former Asian Tour winners.
Gill, known for his long drives, started strong with multiple birdie pairs, completing a flawless round. Reflecting on his performance, Gill expressed satisfaction, noting the course's suitability for his playing style. As the competition continues, Gill remains focused on maintaining his lead.
(With inputs from agencies.)