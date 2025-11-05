Rovman Powell's Milestone: West Indies Edge New Zealand in Thrilling T20I Clash

In a thrilling T20I encounter, Rovman Powell etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming only the second West Indies cricketer to surpass the coveted 2,000-run mark in T20 internationals. Powell achieved this landmark during the first T20I against New Zealand at Auckland, where his brief but impactful innings of 33 runs in 23 balls played a crucial role in his team's victory.

Powell's consistent performance over 103 matches has seen him amass 2,010 runs, averaging 26.10 and showcasing a striking rate of nearly 141. While his highest score remains 107, Powell's achievements follow in the footsteps of the now-retired Nicholas Pooran, who holds the record with 2,275 runs.

The match against New Zealand saw the West Indies, initially struggling at 43/3, stabilize through significant partnerships. Shai Hope and Roston Chase built a 54-run stand, with Powell further solidifying the innings alongside Chase, ending at a competitive 164/6 in their 20 overs. New Zealand's response was thwarted by an aggressive West Indies bowling lineup, particularly Jayden Seales and Chase, leaving the Kiwis narrowly short at 157/9, despite a late surge from Mitchell Santner. Chase's all-round brilliance earned him the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)