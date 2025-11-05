Left Menu

Sweden's World Cup Hopes Hang in Balance as Potter Lines Up Squad

Graham Potter, recently appointed as Sweden's head coach, has called up a partially fit Alexander Isak for the World Cup qualifiers. Despite injuries, Sweden aims for a slim playoff chance after poor performances. The team will meet in Spain before their crucial matches against Switzerland and Slovenia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:17 IST
Sweden's World Cup Hopes Hang in Balance as Potter Lines Up Squad
Alexander Isak

Newly appointed Sweden boss Graham Potter has made a bold call by including injured Liverpool forward Alexander Isak in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. However, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has been sidelined due to an injury.

Under Potter's leadership, Sweden remains at the bottom of Group B with one point after four matches. Their hope for a playoff berth is hanging by a thread, contingent on various results aligning in their favor. Isak, a recent Liverpool signee, has been absent from the pitch due to a groin injury but is expected to play soon.

The squad will convene in Marbella, Spain, before travelling to face the group leaders Switzerland on November 15th, followed by a game against Slovenia. Potter aims to galvanize his team as they strive to resurrect their floundering World Cup bid.

TRENDING

1
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations with Strong Rebuttal

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations with Strong Rebuttal

 India
2
Haryana Election Controversy: Allegations and Denials

Haryana Election Controversy: Allegations and Denials

 India
3
Arrest of Former Israeli Military Legal Chief Sparks Controversy

Arrest of Former Israeli Military Legal Chief Sparks Controversy

 Israel
4
Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Complaint

Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Comp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025