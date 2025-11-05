Sweden's World Cup Hopes Hang in Balance as Potter Lines Up Squad
Graham Potter, recently appointed as Sweden's head coach, has called up a partially fit Alexander Isak for the World Cup qualifiers. Despite injuries, Sweden aims for a slim playoff chance after poor performances. The team will meet in Spain before their crucial matches against Switzerland and Slovenia.
Newly appointed Sweden boss Graham Potter has made a bold call by including injured Liverpool forward Alexander Isak in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. However, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has been sidelined due to an injury.
Under Potter's leadership, Sweden remains at the bottom of Group B with one point after four matches. Their hope for a playoff berth is hanging by a thread, contingent on various results aligning in their favor. Isak, a recent Liverpool signee, has been absent from the pitch due to a groin injury but is expected to play soon.
The squad will convene in Marbella, Spain, before travelling to face the group leaders Switzerland on November 15th, followed by a game against Slovenia. Potter aims to galvanize his team as they strive to resurrect their floundering World Cup bid.
