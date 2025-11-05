Virat Kohli: A Celebrated Career and Heartfelt Birthday Tributes

Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri extended warm birthday wishes to Virat Kohli, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday. Shastri's tribute highlighted Kohli's journey from a promising West Delhi teenager in 2008 to a cricketing icon.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Shastri praised the former Indian captain for inspiring the younger generation, describing him as a 'Champion and a Half.' He wished Kohli continued success and influence both on and off the field.

Other cricketing greats such as Harbhajan Singh and KL Rahul also expressed their admiration and good wishes for Kohli, acknowledging his professionalism, fitness, and commitment which have set new standards in cricket.

