Virat Kohli: A Celebrated Career and Heartfelt Birthday Tributes

As Virat Kohli turns 37, celebrations pour in from the cricket world, with former coach Ravi Shastri and others praising his remarkable journey and impact on the sport. Kohli's stellar performances across formats have set benchmarks, inspiring countless fans and future cricketers worldwide.

Ravi Shastri with Virat Kohli (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri extended warm birthday wishes to Virat Kohli, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday. Shastri's tribute highlighted Kohli's journey from a promising West Delhi teenager in 2008 to a cricketing icon.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Shastri praised the former Indian captain for inspiring the younger generation, describing him as a 'Champion and a Half.' He wished Kohli continued success and influence both on and off the field.

Other cricketing greats such as Harbhajan Singh and KL Rahul also expressed their admiration and good wishes for Kohli, acknowledging his professionalism, fitness, and commitment which have set new standards in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

