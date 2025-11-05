Saudi America: Groundbreaking Golf Deal Unites Saudi Arabia & LPGA in Vegas

Saudi Arabia has forged a significant partnership with the LPGA Tour, revealed Wednesday, announcing a co-sanctioned event at prestigious Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The Aramco Championship, set for April 2-5, 2026, at Shadow Creek, will feature 120 players from the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, offering a $4 million purse.

Craig Kessler, taking over as LPGA commissioner in July, hailed it as a reflection of the tour's global expansion, aimed at boosting women's golf stature and athlete opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)