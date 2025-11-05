Saudi America: Groundbreaking Golf Deal Unites Saudi Arabia & LPGA in Vegas
Saudi Arabia and the LPGA Tour announced a co-sanctioned event, the Aramco Championship, to be held at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, in April 2026. With a $4 million purse, this event strengthens women's golf globally. The partnership showcases Golf Saudi's investment in the sport, alongside existing events in the PIF Global Series.
Saudi Arabia has forged a significant partnership with the LPGA Tour, revealed Wednesday, announcing a co-sanctioned event at prestigious Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
The Aramco Championship, set for April 2-5, 2026, at Shadow Creek, will feature 120 players from the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, offering a $4 million purse.
Craig Kessler, taking over as LPGA commissioner in July, hailed it as a reflection of the tour's global expansion, aimed at boosting women's golf stature and athlete opportunities.
