Saudi America: Groundbreaking Golf Deal Unites Saudi Arabia & LPGA in Vegas

Saudi Arabia and the LPGA Tour announced a co-sanctioned event, the Aramco Championship, to be held at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, in April 2026. With a $4 million purse, this event strengthens women's golf globally. The partnership showcases Golf Saudi's investment in the sport, alongside existing events in the PIF Global Series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:03 IST
Saudi Arabia has forged a significant partnership with the LPGA Tour, revealed Wednesday, announcing a co-sanctioned event at prestigious Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The Aramco Championship, set for April 2-5, 2026, at Shadow Creek, will feature 120 players from the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, offering a $4 million purse.

Craig Kessler, taking over as LPGA commissioner in July, hailed it as a reflection of the tour's global expansion, aimed at boosting women's golf stature and athlete opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

