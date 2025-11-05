Left Menu

Indian Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Chess World with Major Upset

Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh created a sensation at the World Chess Cup by defeating former world championship contender Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia. Ghosh's strategic prowess left no chance for Nepomniachtchi. Other Indian players advanced in the tournament, showcasing India's growing chess talent on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:28 IST
Diptayan Ghosh

In a stunning development at the World Chess Cup, Indian Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, a former world championship challenger. Ghosh, holding his ground effectively, capitalized on Nepomniachtchi's errors to secure a crucial win.

The match was one-sided, with Ghosh demonstrating strategic superiority by exploiting his opponent's missteps. Nepomniachtchi stumbled during a critical mid-game phase, allowing Ghosh to seize a winning position.

In addition to Ghosh's remarkable achievement, other Indian players such as Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh have advanced, affirming India's strengthened position in international chess competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

