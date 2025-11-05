Indian Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Chess World with Major Upset

In a stunning development at the World Chess Cup, Indian Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh defeated Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, a former world championship challenger. Ghosh, holding his ground effectively, capitalized on Nepomniachtchi's errors to secure a crucial win.

The match was one-sided, with Ghosh demonstrating strategic superiority by exploiting his opponent's missteps. Nepomniachtchi stumbled during a critical mid-game phase, allowing Ghosh to seize a winning position.

In addition to Ghosh's remarkable achievement, other Indian players such as Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh have advanced, affirming India's strengthened position in international chess competitions.

