Victor Osimhen: The Rising Star of the Champions League

Victor Osimhen has become the leading scorer in the Champions League following a hat trick during Galatasaray's 3-0 victory over Ajax. Signed from Napoli for a record fee, Osimhen has quickly shown his value with stellar performances, propelling Galatasaray to success in both league and cup competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:05 IST
Victor Osimhen
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Victor Osimhen has catapulted himself to the top of the Champions League scoring charts with a sensational hat trick in Galatasaray's triumphant 3-0 win over Ajax in Amsterdam. With this feat, the Nigerian striker now boasts a total of six goals in the prestigious European competition this season.

Osimhen's performance underscores why Galatasaray made a historic €75 million transfer from Napoli, the largest in Turkish league history. The 26-year-old was quick to justify his hefty price tag, completing his hat trick in less than 20 minutes of game time, highlighted by precise spot-kick executions.

Speaking on his ambitions, Osimhen conveyed confidence in Galatasaray's potential to compete with Europe's elite, emphasizing the team's resolve and individual quality. Galatasaray currently holds ninth place in the league standings, riding a wave of recent successes, including wins over Liverpool and Bodø/Glimt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

