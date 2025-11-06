Victor Osimhen: The Rising Star of the Champions League

Victor Osimhen has catapulted himself to the top of the Champions League scoring charts with a sensational hat trick in Galatasaray's triumphant 3-0 win over Ajax in Amsterdam. With this feat, the Nigerian striker now boasts a total of six goals in the prestigious European competition this season.

Osimhen's performance underscores why Galatasaray made a historic €75 million transfer from Napoli, the largest in Turkish league history. The 26-year-old was quick to justify his hefty price tag, completing his hat trick in less than 20 minutes of game time, highlighted by precise spot-kick executions.

Speaking on his ambitions, Osimhen conveyed confidence in Galatasaray's potential to compete with Europe's elite, emphasizing the team's resolve and individual quality. Galatasaray currently holds ninth place in the league standings, riding a wave of recent successes, including wins over Liverpool and Bodø/Glimt.

(With inputs from agencies.)