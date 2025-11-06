Pat Cummins Sets Sights on Second Ashes Test Return

Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins is working towards a comeback in the second Ashes Test, despite recent back issues. The fast bowler has been sidelined since July but is optimistic about his prospects for returning to action.

Although Cummins aims to participate fully, he acknowledges the physical demands of four closely scheduled matches, which could influence his ability to play each Test. He was seen bowling an eight-over spell without discomfort recently, fueling hopes of his readiness.

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the first Test, while Cummins continues his recovery. The captain aims to extract lessons from managing and observing the team, which might benefit future games.