Heightened Tensions as Aston Villa Faces Maccabi Tel Aviv Amid Security Concerns

The Europa League match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv is surrounded by high security measures due to protests. Over 700 police officers will oversee the event, as Maccabi fans are banned following security concerns stemming from past incidents. British PM Keir Starmer criticizes the fan ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Europa League clash between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv sees bolstered security measures, with over 700 police deployed due to anticipated protests. Authorities aim to balance protest rights with community safety in Birmingham.

Maccabi supporters face a match ban after West Midlands Police labelled the Villa Park event high risk, referencing previous violence and hate crimes linked to the Israeli club's game against Ajax. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly condemned the decision, calling it a mistake.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest travels to Austria to play Sturm Graz, while Rangers face Roma. Midtjylland aims to maintain a winning streak against Celtic, and Fiorentina, under interim coach Daniele Galloppa, confronts Mainz in the Conference League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

