Iga Swiatek Reflects on 'Karma' and Setbacks at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek, six-times Grand Slam champion, faces tough times after losing to Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Finals. Despite previous victories, Swiatek couldn't reach the semi-finals, leaving her to ponder on 'karma' for past successes. She's determined to improve and regain her top ranking position.

Updated: 06-11-2025 16:14 IST
Six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek suggested that 'karma' might be influencing her current form following a 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 defeat by Amanda Anisimova during their round-robin match at the WTA Finals. Anisimova, who beat Swiatek at the U.S. Open quarter-finals, secured another comeback win in Riyadh.

Swiatek, the 2023 WTA Finals champion and a titleholder in Wimbledon, Cincinnati, and Seoul this year, struggled to leverage her mid-season momentum, failing to reach the semi-finals for a second consecutive year. Despite her hard work, she found the payoff elusive, contrasting with her prolific victories over the past two years.

Swiatek expressed confusion over her performance, despite feeling prepared and confident mentally and physically. She noted, "When you do everything and it's still not enough, I guess it means that you just need to get your tennis better." Looking ahead, Swiatek aims to reclaim the top ranking from Aryna Sabalenka as she finishes the 2025 season ranked second.

