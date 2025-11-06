Moses Sichone Takes Helm: Zambia's New Hope for Africa Cup of Nations

In a strategic move just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia's Football Association appointed Moses Sichone as the national team coach. Sichone, who played in the Bundesliga and has significant national team experience, steps into the role following Avram Grant's departure.

The 48-year-old Sichone is no stranger to the pressures of international football, having competed in three previous Cup of Nations. Previously serving as Grant's assistant, he now leads a team bolstered by former Zambian football stars, including Andrew Sinkala and Percy Mutapa.

Zambia's new technical bench, rich with international exposure, aims to leverage years of playing and coaching expertise. Their first test under Sichone's leadership will be during friendly matches against South Africa and Burundi, as they prepare for the tournament's kickoff on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)