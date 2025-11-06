Left Menu

Moses Sichone Takes Helm: Zambia's New Hope for Africa Cup of Nations

Moses Sichone, former Zambian defender, is appointed as the national team's coach for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. His hiring follows Avram Grant's departure, with Sichone backed by Zambian internationals. His first tasks include friendlies against South Africa and Burundi before the tournament in Morocco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:22 IST
Moses Sichone Takes Helm: Zambia's New Hope for Africa Cup of Nations

In a strategic move just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia's Football Association appointed Moses Sichone as the national team coach. Sichone, who played in the Bundesliga and has significant national team experience, steps into the role following Avram Grant's departure.

The 48-year-old Sichone is no stranger to the pressures of international football, having competed in three previous Cup of Nations. Previously serving as Grant's assistant, he now leads a team bolstered by former Zambian football stars, including Andrew Sinkala and Percy Mutapa.

Zambia's new technical bench, rich with international exposure, aims to leverage years of playing and coaching expertise. Their first test under Sichone's leadership will be during friendly matches against South Africa and Burundi, as they prepare for the tournament's kickoff on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay Dyeing's Profit Dips Due to High Base Effect

Bombay Dyeing's Profit Dips Due to High Base Effect

 India
2
Turmoil in U.S. Politics and Policies: From NYC Mayoral Insights to Global Tariff Debates

Turmoil in U.S. Politics and Policies: From NYC Mayoral Insights to Global T...

 Global
3
India's Tactical Triumph: Suryakumar Yadav Leads Team to Victory

India's Tactical Triumph: Suryakumar Yadav Leads Team to Victory

 Italy
4
Georgia's Democracy at a Crossroads: Opposition Faces Heavy Charges

Georgia's Democracy at a Crossroads: Opposition Faces Heavy Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025