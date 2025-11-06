Left Menu

Tata Martino Returns to Atlanta United: A New Era Begins

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino returns to Atlanta United as head coach for a second stint, hoping to replicate his 2018 MLS Cup success. The Argentine manager replaces Ronny Deila, aiming to rebuild the team's championship form. Martino's leadership and vision align with the club's values for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:03 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Atlanta United has reappointed Gerardo 'Tata' Martino as their head coach, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the MLS club. Martino, who previously led the team to a 2018 MLS Cup victory, signed a two-year contract lasting until 2027.

This decision follows the departure of former coach Ronny Deila, after a disappointing season where the club finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs. Club owner Arthur M. Blank expressed enthusiasm for Martino's return, citing his exceptional capability and the identity he established within the team.

Martino, known for his success with teams like Inter Miami, Paraguay, and Mexico, is expected to redefine Atlanta United's playing style and leadership. His collaboration with the players and staff is aimed at forming a winning team that fans can be proud of, with eyes set on future triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

