Sabalenka's Semi-Final Triumph: A Thrilling Comeback Stuns Gauff

In a thrilling match at the WTA Finals, Aryna Sabalenka surged back from a poor start to defeat defending champion Coco Gauff 7-6(5) 6-2, earning a spot in the semi-finals in Riyadh. Sabalenka's victory ends Gauff's hopes of retaining her title and secures Jessica Pegula's progression to the last four.

Sabalenka, the world number one, demonstrated resilience and skill, particularly notable in the rematch of their French Open encounter. She rallied from behind in the first set, dominating the tiebreak and storming through the second set to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, Pegula celebrated a decisive victory over Jasmine Paolini, expressing confidence and readiness for her upcoming clash with Elena Rybakina. Pegula's convincing performance underscores her determination to advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)