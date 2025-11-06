Left Menu

Sabalenka's Semi-Final Triumph: A Thrilling Comeback Stuns Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a slow start to defeat Coco Gauff 7-6(5) 6-2 at the WTA Finals, securing a semi-final place and ending Gauff's title defense. Sabalenka topped the Steffi Graf Group and faces Amanda Anisimova next. Jessica Pegula also advanced, defeating Jasmine Paolini and preparing for Elena Rybakina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:17 IST
Sabalenka

In a thrilling match at the WTA Finals, Aryna Sabalenka surged back from a poor start to defeat defending champion Coco Gauff 7-6(5) 6-2, earning a spot in the semi-finals in Riyadh. Sabalenka's victory ends Gauff's hopes of retaining her title and secures Jessica Pegula's progression to the last four.

Sabalenka, the world number one, demonstrated resilience and skill, particularly notable in the rematch of their French Open encounter. She rallied from behind in the first set, dominating the tiebreak and storming through the second set to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, Pegula celebrated a decisive victory over Jasmine Paolini, expressing confidence and readiness for her upcoming clash with Elena Rybakina. Pegula's convincing performance underscores her determination to advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

