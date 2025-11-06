Indian Chess Masters Triumph in FIDE World Cup: Highlights and Upsets

In a thrilling display of strategic brilliance, India's chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi successfully overcame the formidable defense posed by Argentina's 12-year-old prodigy Faustino Oro during the second rapid game. Meanwhile, fellow Indian players Pranav V and Pranesh M also secured victories in their respective matches, advancing to the third round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 on Thursday.

Facing immense pressure from the young Oro in the classical games, Vidit showcased his seasoned expertise, achieving a hard-fought 52-move triumph with the black pieces. Expressing his thoughts post-match, Vidit acknowledged the challenge posed by younger competitors who have an edge with modern computer-assisted techniques. He praised Oro's exceptional skills despite his young age.

Moving forward, Vidit is set to confront Sam Shankland of the USA in the next round. Pranav, having overcome a tough loss earlier, steadied his nerves to defeat Norwegian Aryan Tari. Pranesh defeated Germany's Dimitrij Kollars and will now face Vincent Keymer. The tournament has seen its share of upsets, with notable exits including Hans Niemann at the hands of Lorenzo Lodici.

(With inputs from agencies.)