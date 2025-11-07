French biathlete Julia Simon has received a six-month competition ban imposed by the French Ski Federation following her recent legal troubles. However, the 29-year-old athlete will remain eligible to compete in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next year, according to Thursday's announcement from the sports governing body.

Simon, who claimed the overall World Cup title in 2023 and boasts 10 world championship gold medals, was penalized following her conviction for credit card fraud and theft. The court sentenced her to a suspended three-month prison term along with a fine of 15,000 euros. The disciplinary measures include a prohibition on participating in events or training sessions organized or sanctioned by the French Ski Federation or the International Biathlon Union.

The French Ski Federation has indicated it retains the option to appeal the disciplinary decision to the Federal Appeals Council within seven days, a process accessible to both involved parties. Currently, the euro-dollar exchange rate stands at $1 equal to 0.8575 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)