Left Menu

French Biathlete Faces Ban but Awaits Olympic Return

French biathlete Julia Simon has been banned for six months by the French Ski Federation due to a credit card fraud conviction. Despite this, she will compete in the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. The ban includes a fine of 30,000 euros and prohibits participation in official competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 06:24 IST
French Biathlete Faces Ban but Awaits Olympic Return

French biathlete Julia Simon has received a six-month competition ban imposed by the French Ski Federation following her recent legal troubles. However, the 29-year-old athlete will remain eligible to compete in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next year, according to Thursday's announcement from the sports governing body.

Simon, who claimed the overall World Cup title in 2023 and boasts 10 world championship gold medals, was penalized following her conviction for credit card fraud and theft. The court sentenced her to a suspended three-month prison term along with a fine of 15,000 euros. The disciplinary measures include a prohibition on participating in events or training sessions organized or sanctioned by the French Ski Federation or the International Biathlon Union.

The French Ski Federation has indicated it retains the option to appeal the disciplinary decision to the Federal Appeals Council within seven days, a process accessible to both involved parties. Currently, the euro-dollar exchange rate stands at $1 equal to 0.8575 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

 Vietnam
3
Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

 United States
4
Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Alliances

Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Allianc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025