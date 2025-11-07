Manchester United's Rising Star Joins Australia's Squad for International Friendlies

Manchester United's promising talent, James Overy, has been named in Australia's squad for friendlies against Colombia and Venezuela. The announcement comes as coach Tony Popovic welcomes back key midfielders Jackson Irvine and Riley McGree from injury.

Overy, a 17-year-old right-back who joined United's academy last year, has yet to break into the senior team at the Premier League club. However, his inclusion in the under-20 World Cup team highlighted his potential. The recently released 26-man squad features seven uncapped players as Popovic aims to build a robust lineup ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Other potential debutants include Sydney FC's Al Hassan Toure, who will play alongside his brother Mohamed Toure, and Poland-based striker Deni Juric. Melbourne City's Patrick Beach, centre back Kai Trewin, Sydney FC's Paul Okon-Engstler, and Scotland-born Jack Iredale are also eyeing their first international caps. Veteran winger Craig Goodwin returns to the national team for the first time since March, following his move back to play for Adelaide City in the A-League.

