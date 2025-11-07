Left Menu

Epic Low Scores Mark Thrilling Day at World Wide Technology Championship

Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki set the tone at the World Wide Technology Championship with stunning 61s, tying the course record. With the top 100 spots at stake, players like Valimaki and others battle high stakes under perfect conditions, maximizing opportunities on forgiving fairways at El Cardonal.

Updated: 07-11-2025
An electrifying day at the World Wide Technology Championship saw Nick Dunlap and Sami Valimaki blaze through with impressive performances. Both players finished with an 11-under 61, tying the course record and showcasing their determination to secure pivotal rankings as the season narrows to its final tournaments.

Valimaki, initially outside the top 100, is fighting to retain his European tour card following a commendable runner-up finish in Switzerland. He played flawless golf, sharing the record set by Carson Young, all while navigating the pressure of retaining full status. Meanwhile, Dunlap leveraged his momentum from past school victories to shine brightly.

The tournament at El Cardonal, a Tiger Woods-designed course, offered ideal playing conditions, encouraging low scores across the field. Among the noteworthy performances were those of Kris Ventura and Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin, both capitalizing on the course's forgiving layout. With players needing strong finishes in upcoming events, the battle intensifies.

