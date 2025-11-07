Left Menu

World Premier Squash: Revolutionizing the Court Game with Innovation and Spectacle

World Premier Squash, a novel team-based competition endorsed by World Squash and PSA, will feature international franchises engaging in dynamic matches. Initiated by League Sports Co, the league promotes athletic excellence and fan engagement, setting the stage for squash's Olympic debut in 2028. Launch expected August 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:14 IST
World Premier Squash will take place from August 2026 onwards. (Photo: League Sports Co). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Endorsed by both World Squash and the Professional Squash Association, the new World Premier Squash is set to revamp the sport with its international team-based format, cutting-edge technology, and dynamic gameplay. The competition will feature the world's top players battling it out, and promises an enhanced fan experience.

The announcement by League Sports Co, known for its ventures with the World Bowling League and the E1 Team Blue Rising, signals the application of a successful model to the world of squash. As anticipation builds towards squash's debut at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, the league aims to captivate existing fans and attract new audiences.

According to Adi K. Mishra, CEO of League Sports Co, World Premier Squash will serve as a global platform celebrating participation and innovation. With the support of the PSA and World Squash, the league not only showcases the sport's intensity and skill but also introduces new monetization avenues for athletes. World Squash CEO William Louis-Marie emphasized the goal of making squash a more prominent part of everyday sporting life, while PSA's Alex Gough highlighted its potential to energize fans during the tour's off-season.

Scheduled for August 2026, World Premier Squash will be held at an iconic venue yet to be announced, heralding a new era for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

