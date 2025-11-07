Chasing Gold: Indian Men's Hockey Team Eyes Historic Triumph
Inspired by the Indian women's cricket team's recent World Cup victory, hockey legend Gurbax Singh expresses optimism for the Indian men's hockey team to end their World Cup drought. With past Olympic glories in mind, Singh advocates for team changes and aims for a revival in Indian hockey success.
Inspired by the recent World Cup victory of the Indian women's cricket team, hockey legend Gurbax Singh sees a bright future for the Indian men's hockey team. He urges them to end their five-decade-long World Cup drought, recalling the team's lone triumph in Kuala Lumpur in 1975.
As Indian hockey celebrates its centenary, Singh highlights the team's current strength and their potential to succeed in the upcoming World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. Despite the challenges posed by the AstroTurf era, he remains optimistic about India's chances on the global stage.
Gurbax Singh reflects on the historical journey of Indian hockey, from Olympic golds to recent bronzes, advocating for team rejuvenation with young talent. He is hopeful that this resurgence will bring a return to gold, shedding light on a future filled with promise for Indian hockey.
