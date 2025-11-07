Soomin Lee Leads at Moutai Singapore Open Amidst Fierce Competition

In a riveting display of golfing prowess, Korea's Soomin Lee catapulted into the lead at the Moutai Singapore Open, firing an impressive second-round eight-under-par 64. This performance elevated him to a 12-under total, bestowing upon him a two-shot lead over a competitive field vying for glory at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Meanwhile, India's Ajeetesh Sandhu successfully secured his spot past the cut, achieving a total score of five-under 139. Sandhu began robustly on the back nine with three early birdies but tapered off in the latter half, landing T50 at the halfway point. This annual event marks the penultimate stop on The International Series of the Asian Tour, a crucial stepping stone toward the LIV Golf League.

Japan's Yosuke Asaji and Tomoyo Ikemura also advanced, while the leaderboard reflected stiff competition from notable names like Kevin Yuan, Matthew Cheung, and Ian Snyman. Remarkably, Lee echoed past triumphs, having shot a matching 64 on this very course back in 2011. With strategic maneuvers on critical holes, especially the stretch through 17 and 18, the competitive spirit of this tournament remains high.

