Paolo Vanoli Takes Charge Amid Fiorentina Crisis

Fiorentina has appointed Paolo Vanoli as head coach following the dismissal of Stefano Pioli after a poor league start. Vanoli, previously with Torino, returns to Fiorentina, where he once played. He aims to turn the team's fortunes around, beginning with an upcoming match against Genoa.

Updated: 07-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:18 IST
In a bid to reverse their fortunes, Fiorentina has appointed Paolo Vanoli as the new head coach, following the sacking of Stefano Pioli earlier this week. The team's dismal performance, securing only four points from ten matches, triggered concerns and protests from the fanbase.

Vanoli, aged 53, brings experience and familiarity with the club, having played for Fiorentina from 2000 to 2002. His recent tenure at Torino ended in June, and he's now tasked with lifting Fiorentina off the bottom of the Serie A table.

Vanoli's challenge begins this Sunday as Fiorentina faces another struggling side, Genoa, in what promises to be a crucial match for the relegation-threatened team.

