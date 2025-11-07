Paolo Vanoli Takes Charge Amid Fiorentina Crisis

In a bid to reverse their fortunes, Fiorentina has appointed Paolo Vanoli as the new head coach, following the sacking of Stefano Pioli earlier this week. The team's dismal performance, securing only four points from ten matches, triggered concerns and protests from the fanbase.

Vanoli, aged 53, brings experience and familiarity with the club, having played for Fiorentina from 2000 to 2002. His recent tenure at Torino ended in June, and he's now tasked with lifting Fiorentina off the bottom of the Serie A table.

Vanoli's challenge begins this Sunday as Fiorentina faces another struggling side, Genoa, in what promises to be a crucial match for the relegation-threatened team.

(With inputs from agencies.)