Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has labeled their existing stadium a 'dump,' underscoring the urgent need for a modern arena to boost revenue and enhance fan experiences. He emphasized that the current infrastructure significantly limits their financial prospects compared to rivals like Milan clubs.

As part of a broader challenge facing Italian football venues, De Laurentiis pointed to the financial contrast during the Champions League, where Napoli's earnings lag behind those of AC Milan and Inter. This renewal urgency is amplified by Italy's preparations for co-hosting Euro 2032 with Turkey.

The purchase of the San Siro stadium by Milan teams signifies a trend of modernization, a path De Laurentiis aspires for Napoli. Current plans to bolster the team include high-profile signings like Kevin De Bruyne, but sustained investments demand higher stadium income, pushing for an ambitious construction project.

