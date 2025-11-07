Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports
The ICC has announced that the 2029 Women's ODI World Cup will expand to 10 teams from the current eight. India's recent victory against South Africa underscores the tournament's growth in popularity, with record-breaking stadium attendance and nearly 500 million global viewers, marking a significant milestone for women's cricket.
In a significant development for women's cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the expansion of the Women's ODI World Cup format to include 10 teams by 2029. This decision comes on the heels of India's maiden world title triumph, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai.
The ICC aims to capitalize on the tournament's growing success, demonstrated by an unprecedented turnout in stadiums, which drew in nearly 300,000 fans. The record-breaking attendance highlights the rising popularity of women's cricket on a global scale.
Furthermore, the event shattered viewership records, attracting nearly 500 million viewers in India alone. These numbers underscore the increasing importance and influence of women's sports on the world stage, as highlighted by the ICC's ambitious plans for the future.
