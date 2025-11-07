Quinton de Kock Poised to Make History Against Pakistan in ODI Series Finale

Quinton de Kock stands on the cusp of South African cricket history as he leads his team in the decisive ODI match against Pakistan at Faisalabad. With just 44 more runs needed to join the exclusive club of Proteas players who have surpassed 7,000 runs in One Day Internationals, de Kock's stellar performances continue to capture fans' admiration.

The series between South Africa and Pakistan is currently even at 1-1, with Saturday's match serving as the deciding contest. In the previous game, de Kock demonstrated his prowess with an unbeaten 123, powering South Africa to an eight-wicket victory while chasing 270. His impressive track record includes 22 ODI centuries and a batting average of 46.68 over 157 matches.

Despite an unremarkable T20I comeback, de Kock remains in form in the ODI arena after reversing his retirement decision post-Cricket World Cup 2023. His immediate target is to eclipse Graeme Smith's tally of 6,989 runs, a feat that would position him among the top five ODI run-scorers for South Africa, trailing legends like Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Hashim Amla.