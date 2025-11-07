Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash
Elena Rybakina defeated Jessica Pegula to advance to the WTA Finals' title match. The Kazakh player overcame a slow start and a shoulder issue to win in three sets. Rybakina will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova next, marking her first season-ending finals appearance.
Elena Rybakina overcame a set deficit to defeat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA Finals, setting the stage for a title showdown.
The Kazakh tennis player fought through an early shoulder issue and 25 unforced errors to make her first season-ending crown appearance. Despite Pegula's initial 4-2 lead, Rybakina bounced back to seize victory.
As Rybakina prepares to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova in the final, she remains unbeaten in the tournament, showcasing remarkable resilience and determination on the court.
