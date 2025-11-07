Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

Elena Rybakina overcame a set deficit to defeat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA Finals, setting the stage for a title showdown.

The Kazakh tennis player fought through an early shoulder issue and 25 unforced errors to make her first season-ending crown appearance. Despite Pegula's initial 4-2 lead, Rybakina bounced back to seize victory.

As Rybakina prepares to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova in the final, she remains unbeaten in the tournament, showcasing remarkable resilience and determination on the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)