Sri Lanka Announces Squads for Series Against Pakistan and Tri-Nation T20I

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially released the line-up for the upcoming one-day international series against Pakistan and a tri-nation T20 series featuring Zimbabwe. A notable highlight from the announcement was that the national team last faced Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Pakistan managed to secure a spot in the final after overcoming Sri Lanka.

Pakistan enters this series following a varied run, having drawn 1-1 in their two-match Test series and clinching a 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa on home ground. They are currently at a 1-1 standstill in the ongoing ODI series against the Proteas. Taking the helm as captain for Sri Lanka in both formats is Charith Asalanka. A significant change involves Dilshan Madushanka, who was replaced by Eshan Malinga after being sidelined due to a knee injury, a decision confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In another team update, Matheesha Pathirana will be absent from the tour as he recovers from an upper respiratory tract infection, leading to the inclusion of Asitha Fernando as his replacement, according to an SLC statement. The scheduled one-day internationals between Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to occur from November 11 through 15, while the tri-nation series is scheduled to begin on November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)