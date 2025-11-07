Rybakina's Resilience: A Dramatic Comeback at WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina showcased remarkable resilience as she rallied from a set down to defeat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA Finals. The victory propels her into the title match, where she will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova.

Rybakina was pushed hard in the initial set, struggling with accuracy issues linked to a shoulder problem. Pegula capitalized on these errors to seize control early. However, Rybakina's determination saw her bounce back fiercely in the subsequent sets.

In a gripping final set, both players vied for control, but it was Rybakina who maintained her composure amidst tense rallies and secured victory, aided by a strong serve that delivered 15 aces.

