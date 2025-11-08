Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Thrilling WTA Finals Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, triumphed over Amanda Anisimova in a tense 6-3 3-6 6-3 match, securing her spot in the WTA Finals title match against Elena Rybakina. Both athletes are vying for their first Billie Jean King trophy in a highly anticipated matchup.

Saturday's final features two unbeaten players, with Sabalenka holding an 8-5 head-to-head advantage over Rybakina. Sabalenka anticipates another powerful match as she prepares for her ninth final of the season, expressing excitement to leave everything on the court for this prestigious title.

Rybakina advanced after overcoming Jessica Pegula in a three-set battle, maintaining her perfect record at the King Saud University Sports Arena. Despite a shoulder issue, Rybakina's serve proved crucial, helping her secure victory and set the stage for a compelling finale.

