Taylor Fritz's Australian Open Hopes Diminished by Knee Setback
Taylor Fritz, the world number six and 2024 U.S. Open runner-up, is dealing with a knee issue that may affect his Australian Open performance. The niggling injury hampered his season opener at the United Cup, and he may require a break to fully recover before competing in Melbourne.
Taylor Fritz, currently ranked sixth in the world, is facing a knee injury that might impact his participation in this month's Australian Open. The American athlete's performance was hampered by the issue during his season-opening match at the United Cup, causing him concern about his fitness levels.
Despite a valiant effort, Fritz lost 4-6 7-5 6-4 to Argentine player Sebastian Baez in the mixed team event in Perth. The 2024 U.S. Open runner-up expressed frustration, acknowledging his rustiness and revealing that a knee tendinopathy rehabilitation occupied most of his off-season.
Fritz admitted to playing fewer points to avoid exacerbating the injury. He remains hopeful of gaining more court time while managing the condition, but concedes that he may need extended rest to fully recover if the situation doesn't improve within months.
