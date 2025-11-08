Indian recurve archers eye revival at Asian Championships

India's recurve archers will look to end a prolonged medal drought and restore lost pride when they line up at the season-ending Asian Archery Championships, beginning here on Sunday. The continental event will also serve as a crucial test for the squad ahead of next year's Asian Games in Japan.

India finished second behind Korea in the previous edition with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals (6-2-3 for Korea), thanks largely to their compound specialists.

The men's recurve contingent drew a blank, continuing a worrying slide that saw them return empty-handed from the World Championships this year and manage just four medals -- three bronze, one silver and no gold -- across four World Cup stages this year. It also meant they could not qualify for the World Cup Final this year.

With archery powerhouse South Korea fielding a second-string side this time -- missing Olympic champion Kim Woo-jin and world No. 1 Kang Chae-young -- the Indian recurve teams, especially the men, will fancy their chances to end the barren run.

For India, it will also be a battle against rustiness as the archers return after a two-month-long break following the World Championships in September. In between some of them though competed at the inaugural Archery Premier League in October.

Atanu Das returns ========= The men's recurve lineup sees the return of former India No. 1 and two-time Olympian Atanu Das, who is in fine form having topped the selection trials.

Das last competed at the Antalya World Cup in June before missing out on the World Championships berth.

He will team up with Asian Games-bound Dhiraj Bommadevara, the country's top-ranked male recurve archer, and Yashdeep Bhoge, who returns after four years since his last appearance at the Chengdu World University Games in 2021.

The Korean men's team will be led by 33-year-old Jang Chae-hwan, alongside Jang Jiho, Seo Mingi (who topped their trials), and 20-year-old rookie Kim Yechan, the Chengdu University Games gold medallist.

In women's recurve, Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat bring experience, and are joined by Anshika Kumari and debutant Sangeeta.

The Indian quartet will look to capitalise on Korea's relatively inexperienced women's side, which is missing its celebrated trio of Kang Chae-young, Lim Si-hyeon and An San.

Even without them, Korea remain formidable, led by Shanghai World Cup gold medallist Lee Gahyun, former world champion Jang Min-hee (returning to international competition after four years), Olympic silver medallist Nam Su-hyeon, and veteran Kim Surin.

Jawkar back in compound fold ================== In compound section, which has been India's strength over the past few years, the spotlight will be on Prathamesh Jawkar.

The Maharasthra archer returns to his pet discipline after briefly switching to recurve last year in pursuit of a Olympic medal.

With compound archery now included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the 22-year-old 2023 World Cup winner has returned to compound as he would look to reclaim his form and rhythm after slipping to world No.105.

India's men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Fuge, Sahil Jadhav (World University Games champion) and Jawkar will aim to improve upon their bronze from the last edition.

Veteran Verma will also look to go deep in the individual event having bagged a bronze in 2023.

In women's compound, veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam spearheads a young lineup featuring Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Deepshikha, who returns after two years.

With Parneet Kaur, the defending champion, missing out this time, Jyothi's leadership will be crucial as India target another dominant showing after winning team gold last year.

Teams Recurve, Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Rahul, Yashdeep Bhoge; Women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Anshika Kumari, Sangeeta.

Compound, Men: Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Fuge, Sahil Jadhav, Prathamesh Jawkar; Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Deepshikha.

