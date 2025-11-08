Left Menu

Advani begins IBSF World Snooker campaign with win

Hussain Khan, the third Indian in the mens draw, takes on Ireland Brendon ODonoghue in his opening match.Result Men Group H Pankaj Advani Ind bt Sahil Nayyar Can 4-1 66-29, 86-25, 55-71, 64-25, 80 53 -9.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:05 IST
Advani begins IBSF World Snooker campaign with win
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Three-time champion Pankaj Advani began his IBSF World Snooker Championships campaign with a 4-1 win over Canada's Sahil Nayyar here on Saturday.

Barring a minor hiccup in the third frame of the best-of-seven frame Group H match, the Indian cueist was largely untroubled. Advani got into his stride straightaway, running up a quick 2-0 lead.

The Ludhiana-born Nayyar, trailing in the early part of the third frame, pulled one back with small breaks.

But the 40-year-old Advani, who last won the title in 2017, quickly put that blemish behind him and took the fourth frame.

In the fifth frame, Advani got into a fine rhythm, making a match-clinching break of 53. The Indian ace next takes on Malaysia's Thor Chuan Leong.

In Group E, Brijesh Damani will face France's Nicolas Mortreux. Hussain Khan, the third Indian in the men's draw, takes on Ireland' Brendon O'Donoghue in his opening match.

Result: Men: Group H: Pankaj Advani (Ind) bt Sahil Nayyar (Can) 4-1 (66-29, 86-25, 55-71, 64-25, 80 (53) -9).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

 India
2
Woman, lover strangle her husband to death in Faridabad

Woman, lover strangle her husband to death in Faridabad

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Slow-starting Ireland pull away to crush Japan 41-10

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Slow-starting Ireland pull away to crush Japan 41-10

 Global
4
Kerala CM condemns students being made to sing RSS song onboard Vande Bharat Express

Kerala CM condemns students being made to sing RSS song onboard Vande Bharat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025