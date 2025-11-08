Advani begins IBSF World Snooker campaign with win

Three-time champion Pankaj Advani began his IBSF World Snooker Championships campaign with a 4-1 win over Canada's Sahil Nayyar here on Saturday.

Barring a minor hiccup in the third frame of the best-of-seven frame Group H match, the Indian cueist was largely untroubled. Advani got into his stride straightaway, running up a quick 2-0 lead.

The Ludhiana-born Nayyar, trailing in the early part of the third frame, pulled one back with small breaks.

But the 40-year-old Advani, who last won the title in 2017, quickly put that blemish behind him and took the fourth frame.

In the fifth frame, Advani got into a fine rhythm, making a match-clinching break of 53. The Indian ace next takes on Malaysia's Thor Chuan Leong.

In Group E, Brijesh Damani will face France's Nicolas Mortreux. Hussain Khan, the third Indian in the men's draw, takes on Ireland' Brendon O'Donoghue in his opening match.

Result: Men: Group H: Pankaj Advani (Ind) bt Sahil Nayyar (Can) 4-1 (66-29, 86-25, 55-71, 64-25, 80 (53) -9).

