Left Menu

Rugby league-Australia complete Ashes whitewash with comfortable third test victory

England piled on the pressure to try to complete the turnaround as things turned feisty in the second half. The hosts failed to make plenty of early second-half pressure count, however, and wastefulness proved their undoing again as further tries from Harry Grant and two from Reece Walsh saw the tourists over the line in relative comfort.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 22:02 IST
Rugby league-Australia complete Ashes whitewash with comfortable third test victory

Australia completed a 3-0 rugby league Ashes series whitewash with a convincing 30-8 victory over a spirited but inferior England in the third and final test at Headingley on Saturday.

With the series win secured with one test to spare, Australia never looked like failing to complete a second successive Ashes whitewash, and first-half tries from Josh Addo-Carr and Hudson Young put them in command. George Williams's timely try just before the interval did give the hosts hope of saving some pride. England piled on the pressure to try to complete the turnaround as things turned feisty in the second half.

The hosts failed to make plenty of early second-half pressure count, however, and wastefulness proved their undoing again as further tries from Harry Grant and two from Reece Walsh saw the tourists over the line in relative comfort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win WTA Finals title

Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win WTA Finals title

 Saudi Arabia
2
Kurukshetra man convicted of triple murder, sentenced to life imprisonment

Kurukshetra man convicted of triple murder, sentenced to life imprisonment

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Red-hot Rybakina scorches Sabalenka for maiden WTA Finals crown

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Red-hot Rybakina scorches Sabalenka for maiden WTA Finals cr...

 Saudi Arabia
4
SIR: Over 1.56 crore voter enumeration forms distributed in Rajasthan

SIR: Over 1.56 crore voter enumeration forms distributed in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025