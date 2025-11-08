Rugby league-Australia complete Ashes whitewash with comfortable third test victory

Australia completed a 3-0 rugby league Ashes series whitewash with a convincing 30-8 victory over a spirited but inferior England in the third and final test at Headingley on Saturday.

With the series win secured with one test to spare, Australia never looked like failing to complete a second successive Ashes whitewash, and first-half tries from Josh Addo-Carr and Hudson Young put them in command. George Williams's timely try just before the interval did give the hosts hope of saving some pride. England piled on the pressure to try to complete the turnaround as things turned feisty in the second half.

The hosts failed to make plenty of early second-half pressure count, however, and wastefulness proved their undoing again as further tries from Harry Grant and two from Reece Walsh saw the tourists over the line in relative comfort.

