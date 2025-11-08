Rugby-New Zealand hold off brave Scotland fightback to retain unbeaten record

New Zealand kept up their 120-year unbeaten record against Scotland, scoring a late try to hold off a second-half home surge and win Saturday's test 25-17 at Murrayfield. The All Blacks raced into a 17-0 halftime lead but Scotland fought back to level with 20 minutes to play and give the home crowd hope, only for Damian McKenzie to snatch victory for the visitors with an extraordinary try before adding a penalty two minutes from time.

Cam Roigard and Will Jordan scored the other All Blacks tries while Beauden Barrett booted over seven points with a penalty and two conversions. Scotland's tries came from Ewen Ashman and Kyle Steyn while Finn Russell kicked seven points. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

