Rugby-Wallabies coach Schmidt backs players despite Italy defeat

Australia coach Joe Schmidt is considering recalls for centre Len Ikitau and fly-half James O'Connor for next weekend's clash with Ireland as he called on fans not to "lose faith" in his team after Saturday's 26-19 loss against Italy. The pair could return as injuries to fly-half Carter Gordon and prop Angus Bell forced them to be replaced during the game in Udine as a demanding schedule starts to take a toll.

"Lenny, he's fit and available next week, and he's had a week back with us, so he's a guy who adds leadership as much as anything," said Schmidt. "He's in our leadership team and has had a super season for us so far. "James will probably add a bit of freshness. I haven't spoken to him about coming in (but) I've stayed in touch with him. He's had a good break over the last week or so. He's been able to freshen up a little bit.

"We'll have a bit of a chat about it because what we'll be looking for first is just to get all the medical information first so that we know who's fit to go and who we might need as cover." The loss to the Italians was Australia's second in a row, following a 25-7 defeat to England the previous week, and was the fifth in the last six matches for a Wallabies side building towards Australia hosting the 2027 World Cup.

Schmidt acknowledged that fatigue was a factor within his squad but stressed he remains confident in the ability of his players. "We're going to have to manage the fuel in the tank. I did think that we just didn't look as sharp as we did earlier in the season, and we've got to get that sharpness, that energy back," said Schmidt.

"I believe in the group we've got. I think there's still a lot of work to do to get them to where they need to be. "I've had lots of experience coaching a lot of test matches and have had teams that have been number one in the world. I know what it takes to get there, and I know the strength and depth that you need. We're setting about trying to build that.

"All I can say to people is that we believe in what we can deliver. Don't lose faith because we will, guaranteed, keep working as hard as we can to try to demonstrate what it means to us to try to be as competitive as possible."

