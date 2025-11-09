Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rejuvenated Matthew Stafford, Rams ready for rivalry game vs. 49ers

A storied rivalry will add another significant chapter Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco 49ers stare down the Los Angeles Rams at Santa Clara, Calif. The NFC West foes intend to stand out on top of a conference crowded with contenders. The Rams (6-2) are one of four teams tied for the best record in the NFC, while the 49ers (6-3) are a half-step behind.

Former NBA, WNBA head coach Richie Adubato dies at 87

Richie Adubato, the veteran coach who left his fingerprints on the NBA and WNBA for four decades, died Thursday at 87, his family announced Friday. "Let's remember him as the funny, smart, energetic, genuinely warm human being he always was," his daughter, Beth, wrote.

Bucs hope to take advantage of bye-week rest vs. upstart Patriots

A beat-up Baker Mayfield appreciated the timing of Tampa Bay's bye week, but he is ready to kick it back into high gear when the Buccaneers host the New England Patriots on Sunday. A week without hits was good for the body of Mayfield, who is still battling knee and oblique injuries heading into the clash against one of the NFL's biggest surprise teams.

Tennis-Red-hot Rybakina scorches Sabalenka for maiden WTA Finals crown

Elena Rybakina capped a flawless week at the WTA Finals by stunning world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 7-6(0) in the final on Saturday for her first trophy in the season-ending championships and a record $5.235 million in prize money. The last stop of this season's WTA Tour kicked off with four different Grand Slam champions in the field, but ultimately went to a player who did not even reach the quarter-finals of a major in 2025 and was the last to qualify with a win in Ningbo and a run to the Tokyo semi-finals.

NFL levies fines against Rashod Bateman, Josh Allen, George Pickens, others

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been fined $25,154 for comments made during Baltimore's Thursday night 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins a week ago, joining several NFL players in receiving fines from the NFL on Saturday. Bateman was cited for verbal abuse of an official.

Rams alter special teams, elevate K Harrison Mevis, C Jake McQuaide

The Los Angeles Rams will revamp their kicking game for at least one week after they elevated kicker Harrison Mevis and long snapper Jake McQuaide to the active roster on Saturday. The move, in advance of Sunday's NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, comes days after Mevis was signed to the practice squad. Rams kicker Joshua Karty, a fifth-round draft pick in 2004, missed his fifth field-goal attempt last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Penguins F Filip Hallander (blood clot) expected out at least 3 months

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed rookie forward Filip Hallander on injured reserve Saturday after announcing a day earlier he has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg and will miss a minimum of three months. Hallander, 25, will remain in Pittsburgh and rehabilitate with the Penguins' medical team and UPMC staff, the team announced.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after Athens win

Seven-times ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the season-ending tournament due to a shoulder injury, hours after winning his 101st title at the Hellenic Championship. Finalist Lorenzo Musetti will take his place in Turin, where the ATP Finals begin on Sunday, after Djokovic took almost three hours to beat the Italian 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Tennis-Ageless Djokovic wins 101st title after marathon final with Musetti in Athens

Novak Djokovic became the oldest champion on the ATP Tour when the 38-year-old fought back to beat Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 6-3 7-5 to win the Hellenic Championship on Saturday, lifting his 101st title on the ATP Tour. In a marathon encounter that lasted one minute shy of three hours between the top seeds, Djokovic dropped a set against Musetti on a hardcourt for the first time as the Italian battled to win the match and seal his place at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Jets, facing Browns, try to move past trade-deadline sell-off

First-year New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn believes change is the one constant in the NFL. His team epitomizes that going into its Sunday matchup against the Cleveland Browns in East Rutherford, N.J.

