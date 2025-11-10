Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Guardians Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz indicted in alleged betting scheme

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted after being accused of rigging bets in Major League Baseball games. The indictment was handed down earlier this week in U.S. District Court of the Eastern Division of New York and made public on Sunday by the Department of Justice.

Nikola Jokic posts triple-double as Nuggets cruise past Pacers

Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 117-100 on Saturday night. Jokic also had a season-high eight turnovers and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points for Denver, which played without injured guard Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) and forward Aaron Gordon (left hamstring).

Giants QB Jaxson Dart checked for concussion, ruled out vs. Bears

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson entered the game and Jaxson Dart walked to the locker room in the fourth quarter to be checked for a concussion. Wilson completed both of his pass attempts for 45 yards and led a run-heavy scoring drive capped by Younghoe Koo's 19-yard field goal with 10:19 left to give the Giants a 20-10. New York stopped the Bears on a fourth-and-3 in their own territory to get the ball right back.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Zverev off to winning starts at ATP Finals

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz began his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur and two-times champion Alexander Zverev overpowered Ben Shelton in their round-robin openers at the season-ending championships on Sunday. Alcaraz won his opening ATP Finals match for the first time despite De Minaur's battling display where the Australian recovered from 4-1 down, and 0-40 on his own serve, to force a tiebreak in the opening set before the Spaniard came out on top.

NBA roundup: Short-handed Hawks halt Lakers' 5-game win streak

Mouhamed Gueye and Zaccharie Risacher combined for 40 points to help the short-handed Atlanta Hawks take a 122-102 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Gueye scored a career-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Risacher scored 19 to set the pace early as the Hawks ended the Lakers' five-game winning streak. Atlanta was playing without four starters: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (back), Jalen Johnson (quad), Kristaps Porzingis (illness management) and Trae Young (MCL), as well as Luke Kennard (flu-like symptoms).

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots run past Bucs for 7th straight victory

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a season-best 147 yards and scored on two long touchdowns and the New England Patriots stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 28-23 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Henderson scored on runs of 55 and 69 yards, the latter one being the dagger with 1:31 remaining. He received 14 carries as the Patriots played without Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) for the second straight game and then lost Terrell Jennings (left knee) in the first quarter.

Tennis-Alcaraz admits he is happy to face Musetti rather than Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is relieved to be facing Italian Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals rather than tackling seven-times champion Novak Djokovic, the Spanish top seed said after winning his opening round-robin match. Alcaraz had lost his first match at his two previous appearances at the season-ending championships, but put that behind him with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Australian Alex de Minaur, with matches against Musetti and American Taylor Fritz to come.

NHL roundup: Senators' Tim Stutzle scores twice, including in OT to edge Flyers

Tim Stutzle scored his second goal of the game 3:19 into overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators past the host Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday. Ottawa won despite registering only 13 shots, the final one coming off a nifty setup by Drake Batherson, who put a perfect pass on the doorstep for Stutzle as he slammed on the brakes and redirected the puck past Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson.

Report: 'Poison pill' involved in Micah Parsons trade to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys traded two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in late August in a blockbuster deal. While that can be considered a bit of old news, a new wrinkle came to light on Sunday, per ESPN.

NFL teams to remember Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland

A moment of silence in remembrance of Marshawn Kneeland will be held at stadiums across the NFL on Sunday. Kneeland, a second-year defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, died by a self-inflicted gunshot on Thursday in Texas. He was 24.

