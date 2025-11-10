Gautam Gambhir Talks Strategies and Fitness for Upcoming T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir candidly discussed the team's ongoing preparations.

In an interview teaser with 'bcci.tv', Gambhir acknowledged gaps in readiness but expressed confidence in achieving goals through fitness and strategic drills.

The coach highlighted the dressing room's transparency and commitment, stressing the need for players to embrace challenging tasks as a measure of character, including Shubman Gill's elevation to Test captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)