Gautam Gambhir Talks Strategies and Fitness for Upcoming T20 World Cup
The Indian cricket team, under head coach Gautam Gambhir, is focused on fitness and strategy as they prepare for the T20 World Cup. While not yet at their desired level, the team has three months to improve. Gambhir emphasizes transparency and challenging assignments to assess players' character and capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir candidly discussed the team's ongoing preparations.
In an interview teaser with 'bcci.tv', Gambhir acknowledged gaps in readiness but expressed confidence in achieving goals through fitness and strategic drills.
The coach highlighted the dressing room's transparency and commitment, stressing the need for players to embrace challenging tasks as a measure of character, including Shubman Gill's elevation to Test captain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Smooth Polling Preparations for Nuapada Bypoll Set in Motion
Himachal Pradesh Set for Panchayat Polls Amid Electoral Preparations
Shubman Gill: Navigating Formats with Talent and Technique
Putin Orders Nuclear Test Preparations Amid U.S. Tensions
Shubman Gill: India's Rising Star Faces Format Challenge in Australia