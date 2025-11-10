Left Menu

Varsha Tekam: A Cautionary Tale of Doping Consequences

Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam faces a three-year ban from athletics for evading a doping test after a half marathon. The Athletics Integrity Unit revisited her case to emphasize compliance with doping regulations. Tekam's ban began May 20, and her results post-December 15, 2024, are disqualified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:17 IST
Varsha Tekam: A Cautionary Tale of Doping Consequences
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has once again highlighted their emphasis on strict adherence to doping regulations by revisiting the case of Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam. Tekam, who had previously performed impressively in the Pune Half Marathon, is now facing a three-year ban due to evading an anti-doping test.

According to AIU's statement posted on 'X', Tekam was slated for a doping test after finishing third in a half marathon in December last year. However, she evaded the sample collection process, claiming to get water, and subsequently disappeared. Efforts to locate her at the venue and her hotel were unsuccessful.

This case underlines the serious nature of such violations, with evading a test usually leading to a four-year ban. However, due to her early admission of the violation, Tekam's ban was reduced to three years starting from May 20. All her competitive results from December 15, 2024, onwards stand disqualified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

 India
3
Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

 India
4
Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025