India Gears Up for Junior Women's Hockey World Cup 2025

Hockey India announced the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team for the 2025 FIH Women's Junior World Cup, occurring in Santiago, Chile from December 1-13. This 20-member squad includes 18 players and two alternates, poised to showcase their preparation on the world stage. India, positioned in Pool C, will face Germany, Ireland, and Namibia.

Team captaincy remains with Jyoti Singh, while Tushar Khandker continues as Chief Coach. Goalkeepers Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz will share duties, as defenders Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, and Nandini anchor the defense. The midfield consists of Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, and Binima Dhan. Forwards Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, and Sukhveer Kaur complete the lineup. Priyanka Yadav and Parwati Topno are alternates.

Expressing confidence in the squad, Coach Tushar Khandker highlighted the importance of discipline and structured training. He noted significant improvements in both defense and finishing, fueled by rigorous sessions. Eager for the challenge, the team is both prepared and excited for their journey to Chile, aiming for an impactful performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)