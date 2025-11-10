Left Menu

Richa Ghosh Eyes T20 World Cup Triumph

Indian all-rounder Richa Ghosh aims for T20 World Cup success after contributing to India's ODI victory. Ghosh is preparing for the World Cup by competing in the Women's Premier League, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her past performance includes record-breaking innings and overcoming a finger injury in critical matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:39 IST
India's all-rounder Richa Ghosh is setting her sights on achieving glory at the Twenty20 World Cup after her crucial role in India's landmark win at the one-day international championship, despite enduring a hairline fracture.

The 22-year-old, hailing from Siliguri, West Bengal, believes the Women's Premier League Twenty20, where she plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will adequately prepare her for the T20 World Cup in England next year. "The T20 World Cup is a significant milestone for me. We've conquered the one-day World Cup, but the T20 title still awaits," Ghosh shared during a video interview with Reuters.

Ghosh hopes to replicate her record-breaking performances, like equalling Deandra Dottin's record for the most sixes in a women's World Cup, as India defeated South Africa. Despite her finger injury, she played crucial innings against Australia and South Africa. Ghosh's support system, including physios, helped her through lows, reinforcing her country's representation as paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

