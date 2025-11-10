Left Menu

Arshi Gupta: Breaking Barriers as India's Youngest National Karting Champion

Arshi Gupta, a nine-year-old from Delhi Public School, Faridabad, made history by becoming the first female racer to win a National Karting Championship in India. Racing with Leapfrog Racing, she clinched the 2025 FMSCI National Karting Championship at Bengaluru in her second year of competitive racing, marking a significant milestone in Indian motorsport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:25 IST
Arshi Gupta with National Karting championship trophy (Image: FMSCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking achievement, nine-year-old Arshi Gupta from Delhi Public School, Faridabad, has become the first female racer to claim the prestigious National Karting Championship title in India. Competing in the Micro Max class at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru, Arshi secured the 2025 FMSCI National Karting Championship amidst a field of both boys and girls.

Born on October 18, 2016, in Faridabad, and racing under Leapfrog Racing's banner, Arshi's ascent in motorsport has been meteoric. Just in her second year of competitive racing, she showcased her exceptional talent by winning Round 3 at the Madras International Karting Arena and subsequently clinching a double victory in Coimbatore.

Arshi's remarkable journey began in early 2024 when her father, Anchit Gupta, recognized her passion for speed and introduced her to karting. She swiftly moved through the ranks, honing her skills in the UAE and the UK. Her dedication and skill earned her a place on Team India for the Asia Pacific Motorsports Championships. Elated with her victory, Arshi expressed her eagerness to continue racing, embodying the spirit of a trailblazing young champion.

