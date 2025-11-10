Tamil Nadu Sets the Stage for Men's Junior Hockey World Cup with Trophy Tour and 'Kangeyam' Mascot
The Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Tour in Tamil Nadu was launched alongside the unveiling of the 'Kangeyam' mascot. Celebrating a cultural connection to hockey, the tour will travel through 38 districts, building excitement. Officials commend the state's dedication to hosting a world-class sporting event.
The Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy Tour commenced in host state Tamil Nadu, marking the unveiling of the tournament's official mascot, 'Kangeyam', at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. The event in Chennai was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram.
The Trophy Tour will traverse 38 districts from November 10 to 25, igniting enthusiasm in communities across Tamil Nadu. The tour underscores the state's rich hockey legacy, aiming to involve fans and inspire young athletes ahead of the global event.
'Kangeyam' mascot, inspired by the resilient Kangeyam Kaalai bull, represents Tamil pride and identity. Officials of Hockey India praised Tamil Nadu's commitment to showcasing a memorable World Cup, highlighting robust collaborations for infrastructure and grassroots development.
