President Sheinbaum's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Football Fan

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum decided to donate her ticket for the 2026 World Cup opening match to a young female fan. While FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited, Sheinbaum revealed her intentions, making dreams come true for a girl who loves football. The ticket marks Mexico's historical hosting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:57 IST
In a gesture of generosity, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced she will forgo her ticket to the 2026 World Cup's opening match in Mexico City and instead gift it to a young female football enthusiast. The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday.

Sheinbaum emphasized her commitment to empowering young women in sports by ensuring that one lucky girl would receive her premium ticket, a move she conveyed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his visit to Mexico in August. The prized ticket is numbered 00001 for the match that inaugurates the tournament shared with Canada and the U.S.

The president reminisced about Mexico City's role in hosting previous World Cup openers in 1970 and 1986 at the iconic Azteca Stadium. She further discussed ongoing infrastructural improvements in co-host cities Guadalajara and Monterrey, though details on specific projects and investments were not disclosed.

