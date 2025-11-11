Sports Brief: Key Updates from the World of Sports

The Dallas Cowboys resumed activities still mourning the recent passing of Marshawn Kneeland, dearly remembered by teammates and staff. Meanwhile, the Women's Top 25 games saw No. 25 Washington dominating Montana with a significant victory.

In MLB, two Cleveland Guardians players faced charges for alleged pitch-rigging, prompting the league to restrict pitch-specific bets. U.S. sprinter Marvin Bracy accepted a sanction for doping violations, reflecting strict anti-doping efforts in athletics.

The Hockey Hall of Fame welcomed legends like Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith, while elsewhere in sports, the Raptors fined Brandon Ingram, Giants dismissed coach Brian Daboll, and Kyle Hendricks' retirement was reported. Tennis star Jannik Sinner claimed a strong win at the ATP Finals, as Nick Kurtz and Drake Baldwin earned Rookie of the Year honors.

