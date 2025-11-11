Japan Aims for World Cup Final as Confidence Soars
Japan's football team, led by President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, aims to reach the World Cup final for the first time. With talented players in European leagues and historic wins, including against Brazil, the team feels poised for success at the North American-hosted event.
Japan has set its sights on reaching the World Cup final for the first time, fueled by recent confidence-boosting performances, according to Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, Japan Football Association President. Despite never advancing beyond the round of 16, the team's robust talent pool and international experience are seen as significant assets.
Achieving a landmark victory over Brazil last month has further ignited Japan's ambitions. Players from top European leagues, including Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt, bring valuable experience, said Miyamoto. Japan's squad is prepared to make a mark at the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America next year.
Although Japan hasn't reached the quarters in previous tournaments since joining in 1998, Miyamoto believes their track record, including wins against Germany and Spain in Qatar, positions them well. Coach Hajime Moriyasu, returning for a second World Cup, also supports the team's potential to reach the final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
